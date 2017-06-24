News By Tag
Gospel Sensation, Jesse TheGospel to perform at Yolanda Adams show on July 15th
Gospel Sensation Jesse TheGospel set to perform in the 2000 Voice Choir for Peace with Yolanda Adams and Hezekiah Walker at Madison Square Garden.
A vocalist with superior showmanship and sound, Jesse's work is a confident blend of smooth melodies and fresh offerings to gospel music. The Singer/Producer and Songwriter grew up in Newark, NJ and has had an extensive R&B career prior to accepting his calling and doing what he says he always knew he should've been doing being born and raised in the Church Of God In Christ.
Recognized by Singersroom.com as one of 2010's Artist to watch, the artist formerly known as "Jesse Idol" grabbed the attention of MTV and Ourstage.com and was selected to be MTV's "Needle in the haystack" artist and was featured in Gotham Magazine April 2010 issue honoring Alicia Keys. He was featured on Hip Hop artists Maino and Billy Roadz in "Towards the Sky". He also gave an impromptu performance and appeared on MTV's "My Super Sweet 16" for Chasity at Blue Mirror in Newark, NJ. Jesse has opened for R&B recording artist Joe and Hip Hop Artist Vado and Cyhi Da Prince; shortly afterward performing on BET's "W.O.W". In the Spring of 2014, he appeared on NBC's "The Winner is". His music has gained major radio momentum on Power 105.1 (NY), Hot 97.1 (NY), stations in Las Vegas and New Mexico and was added to Music Choice's Hip Hop and R&B format in regular rotation for his then single entitled "Movie Night".
Gospel Music has only just begun to take notice of Jesse TheGospel, but every performance proves to fans and peers that his unique vocals and powerful stage presence are a force to be reckoned with.
Jesse TheGospel is available for hire through Elissa Gabrielle Entertainment.
