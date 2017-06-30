 
Industry News





iziTime, work timesheet iPhone & Android App

Friday, June 30, 2017. Forbach, France. Alexandre Thil announced the launch of a iPhone and Android mobile application, a free tool that allows workers and volunteers to write down the time they worked each day via their smartphone.
 
The application is available on App Store and Google Play Store, features a week-based timesheet allowing to write arrival hours, departure hours, break durations and comments. Daily worked hours are auto-calculated.

"My goal was to have timesheet/timetable application which is both easy to use and requires less that one minute per day" said the developer.

For further information, please visit www.izitime.net or mail Alexandre Thil (alexandre AT thil DOT info).

Functionalities:

- Daily timesheet (arrival, departure, breaks, comments)

- Management of night hours

- Calculation of effective worked time

- Data security and privacy (saved only on your smartphone/cloud)

Stores links:

https://itunes.apple.com/US/app/id1173642542?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.consultali.izitime

* App is free and available in multiple languages

