Artist James Picard To Make Cameo Appearance in Sarah Deakin's 'Yellow'
LOS ANGELES - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Vancouver, Canada – James Picard has just wrapped filming the Sarah Deakin film Yellow, which features 42 Picard oil paintings along with James doing a cameo in the film.
Yellow follows 10 characters during one seemingly ordinary afternoon in an art gallery, but on this particular afternoon, all of these characters experience some sort of crossroads in their lives. It is about the intricacies about what it means to be human, it's about art and love, poetry and the pursuits of our own truths. A stellar cast helps bring this all to light.
Yellow is the first stand-alone film in a series of 7 that will be developed by a group of up-and-coming women directors. This film acts as the "pilot" and is produced by Bright Lights Productions.
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
