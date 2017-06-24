Country(s)
Artist James Picard's Film The Dark & The Wounded Takes Top Award at New Media Film Festival
L.A, California – Canadian documentary The Dark & The Wounded, directed by James Picard and Jeff Dean, triumphed over 87 New Media films and content to win Grand Prize "Best Film" at the 8th Annual New Media Film Festival.
James Picard's words ring true and with the current state our world is in, are needed to be heard now more than ever. Picard's vision of The Dark and The Wounded started over five years ago when a close friend revealed to him that she was raped continually by her father throughout her childhood. Picard's empathy took him into the deeper realm of the human psyche, looking for answers. He soon began painting a series of artwork that focused on the darker aspects of human nature and why our personal, societal and global wounds of the past still haunt us in the present.
Eventually Picard began looking for a venue to exhibit the series, after being rejected by the main stream galleries, and found a home in some of the darkest and most wounded locations known to mankind: abandoned asylums, prisons and hospitals. He soon began booking locations all across North America and inviting guests in for midnight showings to which the response was, as Picard puts it, "…absolutely mind-altering."
Bringing this spectacular idea to life required the addition of more creative talent so Picard brought onboard renowned Hollywood composer Jeff Danna to create an awe-inspiring soundtrack, and Dr. Jeff Jean to co-direct and lead as head cinematographer. Their unique and outstanding visionary skills have helped bring the live visceral event experience to film.
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 160 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award-winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
