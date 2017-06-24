News By Tag
Share Driving Life With Complete Distortionless Imagery
DDPai mini2P dashcam with upgraded capabilities and social sharing as standard
The mini2P is the first dashcam to take video and still footage without any distortion. Curved panoramic views are replaced by streamlined images and video as the new six-glass camera lens, with one infrared filter and an F1.8 aperture, reduces distortion when the car vibrates. The camera boasts a 2592 x 1520 resolution for still images and 2560 x 1440 for video. With a wide angle lens of 140° for the front and 120° for the rear, the mini2P captures everything in its path.
Going on a road trip this summer with friends or family? The mini2P functions in all weather conditions, including extreme heat of up to 70° celsius. Swivel the rotatable Wi-Fi enabled camera round to record karaoke sessions in the car and the one click remote control button to take one-off images or ten second videos and share across Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram, Weibo and Wechat.
The device supports 1440P ultra HD loop recording, with a sharpness of 78% - higher than similar models in its category. The mini2P comes with a handy time-lapse parking mode which records 1fps while the car is stationary. In parking mode, the camera records at 20Mbps and draws the same amount of power as if it was operating normally.
On the Road Social Community
DDPai coined the term "social car camera" due to its innovative tech and social media integration. The On the Road online community app for Android or iOS already has more than one million active users around the world.
The social platform offers users unlimited access to DDPai footage including how-to's, scenic m routes, either to inform or entertain other enthusiasts across the globe. Drivers can create five to 30-second videos and share directly to their preferred social channel.
Founder of DDPai Dashcam, Leo Luo said: "Dashcams have become sought after pieces of in-car kit and one of the most beneficial. Dashcams provide drivers not only with a lower insurance premium, but peace of mind that they will be covered in case of an accident or incident. Every driver needs one and every driver will have one within two years.
"As roads become more congested, the prospect of an accident or encountering a road rage incident increases. As a result, the purchase of a dashcam for parents with teenage first time drivers is essential as they provide benefits in safety, insurance and litigation."
The mini2P has an RRP of $129 and can be purchased via the DDPai online store (http://en.ddpai.com/
