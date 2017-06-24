Navy Crow's newest generation of shirts on deck TODAY!

Four of the five new designs at Navy Crow!

-- Navy Crow is proud to announce the launch of five hot new t-shirts just in time for Independence Day! Wear your colors with pride with five new designs, available in Men's and Women's sizes, each prominently displaying the tremendous history and pride of the Sailors of the United States Navy.The highly-requested I Survived Comptuex, Original 8 Ratings, Old Grog, "Whatever Doesn't Kill You," and Hold Fast (not pictured) design are all available immediately at Navy Crow.Whenever we put out designs made by active-duty Navy Sailors we always take note of how many end up as gifts for former veterans or as liberty attire for other active duty folks. We're proud and humbled to see our shirt designs on the backs of the bravest men and women our nation has to offer, and we thank every last one of you for your service past or present!Navy Crow is always on the lookout for another design idea like these ones. Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see next and we'll make it into a shirt!Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations!Email us and we'll provide you an affordable and unbeatable quote to get a great new design for your command!Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website: