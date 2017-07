Music2Deal The Music Business Network @Music2Deal

Music2Deal offers various tools that enable Music Industry Professionals to build network connections.

Media Contact

-- Music2Deal is an exclusive Music Business Network created to connect Music Industry Professionals in an online community designed to make deals happen! There are thousands of professional members in the community who are able to discover and offer artists, music, licenses, and vocalists and to find new business contacts on an international level. Music2Deal has more than 20 local representatives, Yvonne Wilcox is one of the USA Ambassadors.Music2Deal only accepts people involved in the music industry as Music Supervisors, A&R Executives from Independent and Major Record Labels, Music Publishers, Booking Agents, Music Producers, Managers, Promoters, Music Distributors, Singers, Songwriters and Music Composers from every genres of music also Film and TV producers. Music references are checked during the registration process to ensure Music Industry Affiliation.Music2Deal offers Business Advertising for Members and Non-Members. Music2Deal receives approximately 10,000 unique visits per month. Advertising space is available on the Website, Newsletter or both.Please read the Interview with Ambassador Yvonne Wilcox via the Music2Deal Blog Post https://www.music2deal.com/ us/site/news# 21845 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPxXRADp5QY