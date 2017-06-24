This new store just opened in the Wellington mall

End

Natural Kerr (https://www.naturalkerr.com/), a beauty company offering a variety of hair and skin care products made with natural ingredients, has opened its first retail location at the Mall at Wellington Green.The store is located next to Dillard's on the malls upper level. Until the store's opening, Natural Kerr's product line had only been available on Amazon and its own website.The company said its ingredients include butters, cacao extract, botanical oils and silk amino acids."Natural Kerr resulted from my daily struggle dealing with split ends and stagnant hair growth, breakage, and frizz," said founder Judith Cruz-Burnstine. "I was determined to find natural alternatives to damaging silicone derived conditioners, keratins that use formaldehyde and lye containing relaxers and turned to the Dominican homemade beauty recipes I grew up with. Who would have thought that going back to my cultural roots would not only solve my own unruly hair problems but would be the inspiration for a line of hair and skin products that can work for everyone."Natural Kerr open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.