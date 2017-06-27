As Boko Harim Is Recruiting Teens in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad -- Liberia is fighting back ..... With Skateboards!
US based Foundation for Women launches ART FOR DECKS to 'Make Education Fun'
SkateboardAfrica.com will grow out of Liberia, the English speaking country that calls itself America's "51st State." It will cross the continent to replace violence with sports by arming kids with skateboards - not weapons. The New York Times reports that one-fifth of all African suicide bombers are children, some are as young as eight!
SkateboardLiberia.com was launched in Monrovia in February of 2017 by Foundation for Women founder and CEO Deborah Lindholm. Almost immediately, the project drew support from the Tony Hawk Foundation, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., the Harnisch Foundation, and the Andy Warhol/Bessell project.
SkateboardBest.com Branding, social media awareness and PR are contributed by MISSIonLINES.com. 'Venice Surf-and-Skate Exhibitions' organizer Mark Farina, documentary filmmaker Carolyn Day and art consultant Aldis Browne are donating their time to create and record this important global union of art, sport and philanthropy.
Art ForDecks.com invites artists interested in participating in these exhibitions and auctions to contact ArtForDecks@
DonateForTheBest.com through Foundation for Women. A contribution of $60 US will buy a Skateboard which can be used by several boys and girls, however, smaller (or, of course, larger) gifts are welcome. The Tony Hawk Foundation will match each board with the donation of a helmet.
Contact
Art For Decks
artfordecks@
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse