As Boko Harim Is Recruiting Teens in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad -- Liberia is fighting back ..... With Skateboards!

US based Foundation for Women launches ART FOR DECKS to 'Make Education Fun'

-- While US Government Budget negotiations are threatening to reduce, or even eliminate, funding for African Development and Education, artists, worldwide, are being invited to design and create original art on skateboards decks to help introduce the sport to Liberia. ART FOR DECKS exhibitions in the US and abroad are now in the works -- these will culminate in an International online art auction to help fund new skateboards for kids.will grow out of Liberia, the English speaking country that calls itself America's "51st State." It will cross the continent to replace violence with sports by arming kids with skateboards - not weapons. The New York Times reports that one-fifth of all African suicide bombers are children, some are as young as eight!was launched in Monrovia in February of 2017 by Foundation for Women founder and CEO Deborah Lindholm. Almost immediately, the project drew support from the Tony Hawk Foundation, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., the Harnisch Foundation, and the Andy Warhol/Bessell project.Branding, social media awareness and PR are contributed by MISSIonLINES.com. 'VeniceExhibitions' organizer Mark Farina, documentary filmmaker Carolyn Day and art consultant Aldis Browne are donating their time to create and record this important global union of art, sport and philanthropy.For the first time, Liberia joined in the celebration of International 'Go Skateboarding Day' on June 21. Skateboarding is set to become an Olympic sport in the 2020 games in Tokyo. The future may range from supporting public skateboard parks to sponsoring world-class teams.A contribution of $60 US will buy a Skateboard which can be used by several boys and girls, however, smaller (or, of course, larger) gifts are welcome.