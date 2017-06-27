 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


As Boko Harim Is Recruiting Teens in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad -- Liberia is fighting back ..... With Skateboards!

US based Foundation for Women launches ART FOR DECKS to 'Make Education Fun'
 
1 2 3 4 5
SkateboardBest.com keeps its Friends updated on Facbebook
SkateboardBest.com keeps its Friends updated on Facbebook
VENICE, Calif. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- While US Government Budget negotiations are threatening to reduce, or even eliminate, funding for African Development and Education, artists, worldwide, are being invited to design and create original art on skateboards decks to help introduce the sport to Liberia. ART FOR DECKS exhibitions in the US and abroad are now in the works -- these will culminate in an International online art auction to help fund new skateboards for kids.

SkateboardAfrica.com will grow out of Liberia, the English speaking country that calls itself America's  "51st State." It will cross the continent to replace violence with sports by arming kids with skateboards - not weapons. The New York Times reports that one-fifth of all African suicide bombers are children, some are as young as eight!

SkateboardLiberia.com was launched in Monrovia in February of 2017 by Foundation for Women founder and CEO Deborah Lindholm.  Almost immediately, the project drew support from the Tony Hawk Foundation, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., the Harnisch Foundation, and the Andy Warhol/Bessell project.

SkateboardBest.com Branding, social media awareness and PR are contributed by MISSIonLINES.com. 'Venice Surf-and-Skate Exhibitions' organizer Mark Farina, documentary filmmaker Carolyn Day and art consultant Aldis Browne are donating their time to create and record this important global union of art, sport and philanthropy.

Art ForDecks.com invites artists interested in participating in these exhibitions and auctions to contact ArtForDecks@Gmail.com.  A percentage of each sale will be paid to the contributing artist. For the first time, Liberia joined in the celebration of International 'Go Skateboarding Day' on June 21. Skateboarding is set to become an Olympic sport in the 2020 games in Tokyo. The future may range from supporting public skateboard parks to sponsoring world-class teams.

DonateForTheBest.com through Foundation for Women.  A contribution of $60 US will buy a Skateboard which can be used by several boys and girls, however, smaller (or, of course, larger) gifts are welcome. The Tony Hawk Foundation will match each board with the donation of a helmet.

End
Source:missionlines.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Skateboards, Liberia, Africa, Art For Decks, Boka Haram, Suicide Bomb, Sports, Olympics
Industry:Arts, Education, Sports
Location:Venice - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aldis Browne Fine Arts, Inc. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share