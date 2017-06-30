News By Tag
ASCAYA Releases Second Phase of Custom Home Sites
"The first release of Phase II at ASCAYA is on schedule, but perfect timing due to the incredible amount of sales and traffic we have seen so far this year," said Darin Marques, sales manager. "Summer is traditionally a slow time for custom home site sales, but the last three weeks have been the busiest we've ever had."
The newly available home sites range from $1.4 to $1.8 million starting at half an acre in size.
"We have many clients who have been waiting for these sites to become available, as they have prime views and those sites sold quickly in our first phase," said Marques. "Some of the new sites have panoramic views of the city and Las Vegas Strip. Set against the backdrop of the McCullough mountain range, they are simply stunning locations."
Marques said ASCAYA's development pace is surpassing original expectations with its developer investing approximately $65 million this year alone to complete the clubhouse, community infrastructure and its Inspiration Homes. ASCAYA completed its first Inspiration Home last month with four more under construction. Nine private residences are currently under construction and three have been completed.
"Our commitment to bringing the absolute best Desert Contemporary architecture to Southern Nevada has resonated with home buyers," said Marques. "Many have found that building their own home required about the same investment as purchasing an existing home and remodeling. Here, our residents are surrounded by the finest architecture of its kind anywhere in the world."
About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains.
