MAAT Modernizes TT DR Offline Meter
Company announces release of a contemporary recreation of the DR dynamic range stand–alone app
Available for both macOS and Windows, DROffline offers two essential modes for evaluating DR dynamic range. Individual tracks or files can be measured, or entire directories representing an album's worth of tracks.
DR is a de facto standard created in 2009 to gauge the amount of dynamic range compression being applied to popular music. The broad adoption of the DR measurement system paved the way for the movement toward, and eventual adoption of, loudness control standards now in place worldwide.
DROffline generates an official DR value, the only application that does. For audio engineers, DROffline is typically used in conjunction with the companion DRMeter plug–in, a real time gauge of dynamic density for preflight checks during mixing and mastering. For audio enthusiasts, DROffline is used to measure and compare file–based assets in their music libraries. The next generation of music lovers are increasingly aware of the provenance of their entertainment, and OROffline is an excellent diagnostic tool for forensic studies.
Friedemann Tischmeyer, inventor of the DR measurement system and president of MAAT, stated that DR has raised awareness in both the pro and consumer communities. "In addition to the host of audio engineers using the DR measurement suite, the original DR Offline brought thousands of music lovers into the conversation about dynamic density." The new, native DROffline will extend that involvement in, and appreciation of, less dynamically compressed music releases.
DROffline is affordably priced and available now, exclusively at MAAT's site.
About MAAT Inc.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional fidelity professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from "Mastering Academy Audio Tools," reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of practical experience. MAAT's reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
©2017 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, DR dynamic range, DRMeter and DROffline are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
