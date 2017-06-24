 
June 2017
Dr. Julie A. Jacobs Opens a Legal Practice Serving Mental Health Providers

 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Julie Jacobs, Psy.D., J.D., is pleased to announce the establishment of Julie A. Jacobs, P.C., a small legal practice serving the needs of mental health providers in Colorado.  Julie A. Jacobs, P.C. will assist mental health providers in setting up their private practices and will help ensure that the practices are in compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.

Services will include mental health practice set-up, mental health practice forms, risk management and ethics consultations, and mental health practice maintenance.  Dr. Jacobs is also pursuing bar admission in Wyoming and plans to expand services to include Wyoming providers in the near future.

Dr. Jacobs is a licensed psychologist and attorney who practices in mental health provider law. She received her B.S. cum laude in Psychology from the University of Florida and her Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology. Prior to attending law school, Dr. Jacobs practiced for 12 years as a clinical psychologist in a variety of settings, including private practice, college counseling centers, and the United States Air Force. Several years ago, she decided to change the path of her career and focus on helping mental health providers understand the interaction between law and mental health practice. This decision brought her to Boulder, where she obtained her J.D. at the University of Colorado Law School (ranking in the top 6% of her graduating class).

Dr. Jacobs uses her own experiences as the basis for understanding the needs of her clients, particularly in mental health provider law. Her focus is on optimizing the work of mental health providers by addressing issues of risk management, ethical decision-making, and licensure defense. She currently works as an attorney in Boulder, Colorado, and is developing a practice focused on the needs of mental health providers. Dr. Jacobs has served on the Colorado Psychological Association Board of Directors since August 2015, and as the Chair of the Colorado Psychological Association Legislative Committee since July 2016. She also offers educational programs for mental health providers on a variety of topics related to mental health practice and law.

Contact Dr. Jacobs at http://www.julieajacobspc.com

