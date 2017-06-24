 
June 2017





Celebrate U.S. Secretary of Defense General James Mattis for 4th of July

 
 
VSC003C-Secretary-of-Defense-James-Mattis-Coin-1
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- There are several cabinet positions that every newly elected POTUS must fill. The question has always been which one is the highest priority? That is a personal opinion to each its own. However, the strength of the United States has always been its military force.

When newly elected POTUS, Donald J. Trump began to fill his cabinet, he immediately looked to General James Mattis to become the 26th United States Secretary of Defense. The General has a very prestigious background with his service in the Marines. Not only is his service prestigious, but it is highly decorated.

This July 4th, honor the General in a very patriotic and American way.

Vision Strike Coins has designed the Secretary of Defense James Mattis Coin to honor the General's service in the USMC and his dedication to protect the U.S. by any means necessary. This coin will be a great addition to any collection and can also serve as a milestone in the history of U.S. cabinet appointees.

Found at: https://vision-strike-coins.com/product/military-challeng...

The VSC mission is to produce the most detailed and finest military coin craftsmanship in the industry. With offices located throughout the United States from Oregon to California, Texas to Florida each of our offices brings a dedication to serving our US active duty military for their military design and printing found on everything we make. Their design expertise with their combined knowledge and background as US military Veterans and a fervent desire to provide the very best military gifts and products is at the heart of everything they do.

Source:Vision Strike Coins
Tags:4th Of July, Independence Day, Patriotic
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
