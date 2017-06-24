 
Coalition Mobilizing to Stop the GOP Healthcare Bill

Who: Progressive Democrats of America (PDA), and Allies What: Planning Nationwide Actions for July 4th Weekend and Afterward Why: To Protest Against the So-called "Better Care Reconciliation Act" Where: At U.S. Senate Offices Coast-to-Coast
 
 
Progressive Democrats for Healthcare Not Warfare
 
WASHINGTON - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Contacts: Mike Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org 727-320-4502
         Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org 720-256-8373

Progressive Democrats of America (PDA), and allies including #AllOfUs, Democracy Spring, Democratic Socialists of America, Our Revolution, The People's Consortium, and Ultraviolet are organizing, coordinating, and supporting actions at Senate offices across the country on Thursday, July 6th to stop the GOP healthcare bill in its tracks.

Donna Smith, PDA Executive Director, said, "Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Our country needs single-payer, Medicare for All that leaves no one out. While PDA and our coalition allies work to advance Medicare for All, we also oppose TrumpCare. We know that the GOP legislation would not provide 'better care.' That's a misleading promise. The so-called 'Better Care Reconciliation Act' also known as 'TrumpCare,' would throw 22 million Americans off their healthcare, and slash Medicaid by approximately $800 billion according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office."

Smith added, "A Harvard study found that 30,000 Americans die each year due to lack of healthcare. Therefore this heartless Republican legislation would sacrifice thousands of lives to give the wealthiest few percent an unneeded tax break. We're calling on ordinary people to rise up and join us declaring that this bill is morally unacceptable. Working together, we can stop TrumpCare from becoming law."

Mike Fox, PDA Deputy Director, said, "During the 4th of July recess—when Senators return to their home states—there will be sit-ins at Senate offices across the country demanding Republican Senators vote NO on the bill. All Democratic Senators have expressed opposition to the bill. If just three Republicans refuse to support the bill, it will fail. So far in just about a week of organizing, well over 2,000 people have signed up to participate, and we expect many more."

Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements.

For more information please see www.pdamerica.org and contact

Mike Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org 727-320-4502
Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org 720-256-8373

