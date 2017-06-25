News By Tag
Aspen Capital Fund invests in Ideal Foods Company
Robert Gregg will remain the President, Greg Tanner and Angelo Tanner will serve on the Board of Directors and senior management team. The transaction closed in June 2017.
Ideal Foods Company is a premier source for delicious salsas, hot sauces, spices, and Marinades. It has over 9 brands including Blend Salsa (BS). Ideal Foods has been building markets in Mexico but now has a focus on the Rocky Mountains and Midwest United States.
Robert Gregg said: "The investment from Aspen Capital Fund recognizes our ability to grow and reach out to mainstream grocery stores."
Greg Tanner, Managing Partner of Aspen Capital Fund said: "Under Rob Gregg's stewardship, Ideal Foods Company has grown, and we thank Rob for his investment and all his support. This is the start of a new and very exciting era for Ideal Foods Company."
About Ideal Foods Company
• Ideal Foods Company is a premier source for delicious salsas, hot sauces, spices, and marinades.
• Ideal Foods Company flagship brand is (Blend Salsa) BS Salsa.
• Ideal Foods Company is focused on creating the most flavorful and enjoyable salsas.
• Further information is available at http://idealfoodscompany.com
▪▪▪
Aspen Capital Fund is a closely held Hispanic family owned business located in Colorado. Our focus is to build minority enterprises and individual success stories. We work directly in supporting young, innovative businesses. We work indirectly by supporting the community and families that can improve how businesses can grow. Our network of family, friends and partners offers some of the smartest and experienced business information and expertise available to the Hispanic and Minority communities. We strive to be trusted business advisers for business owners and families.
http://aspencapitalfund.com
Contact
Aspen Capital Fund
***@aspencapitalfund.com
