Dr. Judie Wexler Named President of CIIS

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Effective July 1, Dr. Judie Wexler, will become the new President of California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) Dr. Wexler has served as Interim President and Provost at CIIS since November 2016. She came to CIIS as Academic Vice President in 2002.

With the appointment, Dr. Wexler, a longtime academic, also becomes the first woman president of CIIS.

"I believe that this University has achieved great successes in the past and that it has an important role to play in higher education in the future," she says. "From its founding, CIIS has been committed to learning that is deep, integrative, transdisciplinary, and inclusive. I am excited to have the opportunity to work to build a university that is resilient and true to its mission and aspirations."

A professor of sociology for more than 25 years, Dr. Wexler served as Chair for both the Department of Sociology and the Division of Business Administration and Social Sciences at Holy Names College in Oakland, CA.

Between 1992 and 1997, Dr. Wexler held the positions of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty at Holy Names College. Before coming to CIIS, she also served as the associate executive director at the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

About CIIS

California Institute of Integral Studies (http://www.ciis.edu) is an internationally recognized leader in integral education. CIIS has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students pursuing degrees in a variety of academic programs in its schools of Consciousness and Transformation, Professional Psychology and Health, Undergraduate Studies, and American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine. CIIS hosts a vibrant art exhibition program through The Arts at CIIS, and offers a dynamic array of events through its Public Programs & Performances division, including workshops, concerts, and conferences. The University provides counseling and acupuncture services to the Bay Area through its 10 award-winning counseling and acupuncture clinics. CIIS is accredited by the Western Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM).

  CONTACT: Lisa Denenmark, 415.575.6282

Contact
Lisa Denenmark
***@ciis.edu
