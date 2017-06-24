News By Tag
Toronto Real Estate Investment LIVE Seminars
"The mission of Flipping4Profit.ca is to help Canadian Investors to build a strong financial foundation to create wealth for life" stated Navtaj Chandhoke, Chief Executive Officer for Professional Real Estate Investors Group (PREIG) Canada
Mind Shifting, Thought Provoking, Life Changing and Wealth Building Information like you have never seen before from Canadian Real Estate investment experts teaching you how to flip houses for instant profit.
Professional real estate investors group (PREIG) Canada, a Canadian leader in Real estate investor's education, training and coaching, will offer residents in the Toronto area of Canada a 5-hour Real Estate investment seminar training live. The events will take place on Saturday, July 8th, August 12th and September 16th at Thornhill Golf and country club. The Canadian real estate investment seminar training will take place from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
Canadian Real Estate Investment seminar trainings are designed to demonstrate how real estate can help you take control of your financial future, generate multiple streams of income and allow you to build a legacy that you can pass on to the next generation. Canadian Real Estate Investment seminar training can benefit seasoned investors as well as those who have never invested before.
Canadian Real Estate Investment seminar training, you will learn how to:
1. Buy Canadian Real Estate from 30-85% Discount
2. Make a fortune with Canadian pre foreclosures and power of sales
3. Make instant profit with flipping houses
4. Increase the value of your property at no cost
As an extra incentive, everyone who attends Canadian Real Estate Investment seminar training will receive sample of Canadian real estate grants.
Along with the strategies mentioned above, you will also learn the process to utilize other people's money for No Money Down. Gain knowledge on the many ways which you can ask Canadian private hard money lenders to finance your deals legally 110%. Find out the method which can be used to utilize Canadian financing to finance No Money Down deals. Last but not least, discover the techniques to find No Money Down properties from the comfort of your home or office.
These great events are eye openers for Virgin Real Estate Investors (first time Canadian home buyers): If you have never invested in real estate, get started when the market is ripe for the picking. No money? No credit? No problem! You'll see exactly how our students have become financially free by using our proven methods.
Experienced Canadian Real Estate Investors will learn innovative great techniques and strategies. They will find out how to move up to the phenomenal income potential in our method of investing. Get proven Canadian strategies that take you from your current income to the next level you desire and put you in a whole new money-making league.
Please Note - Seating is very limited (Only 18 seats available)
80% of Success is Showing Up and Taking Action
In the end, the choices we make determine the reality of our outcome. Are you a dreamer or a doubter? Only one percent Canadians live their dream life. Do you want to be one of them
If you are too busy to come, you probably will never improve your results.
Remember, broke people are always so busy with their time, while successful people are productive with their time. The choices you make determine the reality of your outcome.
Anyone interested in creating financial freedom for themselves and leaving a legacy of financial security for their family is strongly encouraged to attend. You can get your ticket now www.Flipping4Profit.ca
Additional products and services will be offered at our workshops.
About Canadian Real Estate Investment Training:
Canadian Real Estate Investment Training is a leading provider of educational training seminars, conferences, and services. Founded in 1993, Canadian Real Estate Investment Training offers comprehensive instruction and coaching/mentoring in the areas of Canadian real estate investing. Canadian Real Estate Investment Training is a vocational in nature and is intended for the personal enrichment and development for Canadians.
