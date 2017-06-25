News By Tag
New Portable Self Storage Business Launches Service to Concord
Portable storage provider MI-BOX launches new self-storage business servicing central and northern New Hampshire.
Part of the MI-BOX-branded network of storage companies, this nationally-recognized group is working with local business entrepreneur Wes Kogelman to provide cost-saving moving and storage options to the community.
"Our information shows that this area of New Hampshire is underserviced for portable storage outlets, so I am very pleased to be launching this service for families and businesses looking for convenient, secure storage space," Kogelman said.
As Owner and General Manager of MI-BOX of Central NH, Kogelman has expanded on his ability to create jobs for New Hampshire residents. Originally from Milford, Kogelman received his MBA in 2006 from Rivier College in Nashua and started an internet advertising company and a licensed real estate brokerage firm which both operate from offices in Merrimack.
"I enjoy new challenges and I look forward to putting my business and customer service experience to work to help people looking for storage options," added Kogelman. "Our system gives people control over their moving timetable and gives businesses and contractors a great way to store items without the need to rent additional office or business space."
MI-BOX of Central NH offers portable storage units which can be delivered to home or business locations through an easy, convenient level lift system, allowing for ground-level loading without the need for ramps or steps.
This business is an authorized dealership and independently owned and operated under MI-BOX New England, LLC, which was originally started in 2012 and has seen an impressive 100 percent growth rate across greater New England.
For more information about this new portable storage option, please visit http://getmibox.com/
About MI-BOX Moving & Mobile Storage
MI-BOX Moving & Mobile Storage delivers portable storage units anywhere in Central and Northern New Hampshire. MI-BOX portable storage units make moving and storage jobs much easier and save time and money. One call to 603-369-4464 and portable storage units can be delivered to home or business locations. MI-BOX will place it where it's most convenient, with no need to rent moving trucks as MI-BOX does all the driving. Customers can take all the time they need to load anything to move or store into our portable storage containers. Once it is filled, MI-BOX will pick it up and deliver it to the new home in Central New Hampshire or store it at our self-storage location.
Contact:
Wes Kogelman - Owner
Email: Wes@getmibox.com
Ph: 603-369-4464
