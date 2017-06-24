Deborah Ward & Associates, Keller Williams Realty, has just listed this charming Old Florida-style income producing property in the heart of Gulfport!

2501 56th St S, Gulfport, FL 33707

-- This very special gem is a once in a lifetime find - with a 4 bedroom, 3 bath main house and a separate 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! The circular driveway invites you to enjoy the lush landscaping before you step over the threshold of this vintage bungalow, where you will feel like you have just stepped back in time. You will appreciate the architectural details, which the current owners have lovingly maintained, while providing all the modern improvements for comfortable living, including a new roof, and A/C system just a few years old. The bedrooms and formal living and dining rooms feature original wood flooring in magnificent condition. The formal living room with its wood burning fireplace is the heart of this home, and it overlooks the private gardens. The dining room is only steps away, and is a perfect area to entertain. Enter the kitchen through an archway, which features a large walk-in pantry. The family room is perfect for entertaining and is only steps away from the breezy screened porch overlooking the tropical backyard with over-sized pool. The fourth bedroom has its own living area, and bathroom, and is perfect for guests to enjoy very private quarters. The two-bedroom apartment offers a great income opportunity and features original wood flooring, a private courtyard and a balcony overlooking the pool. Located less than 1 mile from Gulfport's waterfront "village" district with its charming and eclectic shops and restaurants. This property truly must be seen to be appreciated!Deborah Ward & Associates is a top selling team at Keller Williams Realty. Deborah and her team's knowledge, experience and caring personalities have all contributed to their real estate success. They pride themselves in their track record of overcoming obstacles to get to the closing table. Their motto is