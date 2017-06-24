Ticket Giveaways to See Hidden Hospitals!

Hidden Hospitals by Peter Kulak Square (2)

End

--Hidden Hospitals' newest album, Liars , is the manifestation of a singular place, point in time, and frame of mind. And while it is the band's fourth release, singer Dave Raymond feels as though they've hit reset, focusing on the future without forgetting the past: "Close everything else, this is page one."The music oscillates around modern rock and cult electronica, with lyrics balancing everyday dualities from the first line— "I lost my fingers when I found my fists." —to the last breath. Together, sound and story are a pulse of hope grounded in the reality of authentic relationships and experiences."Places revealed to those seeking resuscitation, rejuvenation, decompression, atonement," Hidden Hospitals' website reveals where the band derives its moniker. Their iconic mark captures the band's foundational vision: obscured within the double "H," a universal symbol for aid, while their sound is CPR for rock and roll's dying aesthetic.7/7 Skully's – Columbus, OH7/8 Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh, PA7/9 Tralf Music Hall – Buffalo, NY7/10 Bug Jar – Rochester, NY7/12 The Range – Ithaca, NY7/13 The Low Beat – Albany, NY7/14 PA's Lounge – Somerville, MA7/16 The Space – Hamden, CT7/17 Rockwood Music Hall – New York, NY7/18 Cafe Nine – New Haven, CT7/20 Maxwell's – Hoboken, NJ7/21 Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA7/22 Gold Sounds – Brooklyn, NY