Verrex Names AV Industry Trailblazer, Kim Henderson, as California General Manager
The well-known West Coast leader brings her designs for operational excellence and market-share expansion to the global AV integrator
"Adding a new office to our geographic presence requires strong, local leadership, and we have found that in Kim. I am excited to build a team around such a well-respected industry talent," said Berry. "Verrex General Managers set the groundwork for success in operations & service, actionable market insights, and talent development in their region. Kim is a strategic and tactical mentor who can fulfill all these vital directives. I look forward to her positive impact on our teams, company, and clients."
Henderson joins Verrex with nearly twenty years of experience in the California audio visual market. Most recently she was General Manager at AVI-SPL in Los Angeles.
"I am very impressed with Verrex's services, capabilities, and innovative ideas," said Henderson. "Most of all, I look forward to working with the entire team in launching our new office and together, building on the company's vision for the organization."
Verrex's California office will open in Summer 2017. It will be the company's sixth office serving key corporate hubs nationally and globally including Mountainside-
