Verrex Names AV Industry Trailblazer, Kim Henderson, as California General Manager

The well-known West Coast leader brings her designs for operational excellence and market-share expansion to the global AV integrator

-- Verrex, the global provider of superior AV technology solutions and experiences announced that Kim Henderson has joined the company as California General Manager. The newly created position comes ahead of Verrex's new West Coast office launch. Responsible for the integrator's performance in this market, Henderson will direct day-to-day operations, oversee growth initiatives, and be an advocate for employee, client, and partner success. She will lead delivery of Verrex's AV systems integration and global managed services portfolio to emerging and established verticals including Fintech, Legal, Media, and Biotech. Henderson reports directly to Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry Jr., CTS."Adding a new office to our geographic presence requires strong, local leadership, and we have found that in Kim. I am excited to build a team around such a well-respected industry talent," said Berry. "Verrex General Managers set the groundwork for success in operations & service, actionable market insights, and talent development in their region. Kim is a strategic and tactical mentor who can fulfill all these vital directives. I look forward to her positive impact on our teams, company, and clients."Henderson joins Verrex with nearly twenty years of experience in the California audio visual market. Most recently she was General Manager at AVI-SPL in Los Angeles."I am very impressed with Verrex's services, capabilities, and innovative ideas," said Henderson. "Most of all, I look forward to working with the entire team in launching our new office and together, building on the company's vision for the organization."Verrex's California office will open in Summer 2017. It will be the company's sixth office serving key corporate hubs nationally and globally including Mountainside-NJ, Boston, Houston, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.