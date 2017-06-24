Farm Share, Inc. Announces The Addition Of A New Semi-truck To Its Fleet

Thanks to a Publix "Food for All" donation of $150,000 and a $70,000 grant from The Batchelor Foundation, Farm Share will be able to move an additional 7 million pounds of fresh produce and other healthy foods to those who need it most.

-- Farm Share, Inc.— a non-profit organization dedicated to the recovery and distribution of nutritious and healthy food to individuals and families in need --- today announced the addition of a new semi-truck to its growing fleet of trucks. Thanks to a Publix "Food for All" donation of $150,000 and a $70,000 grant from The Batchelor Foundation, Farm Share will be able to move an additional 7 million pounds of fresh produce and other healthy foods to those who need it most.Transportation related costs such as fuel, truck maintenance, and truck purchases are major expenses for Farm Share as it takes an extensive fleet of semi-trucks, trailers, and box trucks, operating six days a week, to recover and distribute millions of pounds of fresh food each year."We are extremely pleased to receive support from Publix and The Batchelor Foundation for the purchase of a new semi-truck,"said Stephen Shelley, Farm Share COO. "The purchase of the new semi will provide Farm Share with increased opportunities to recover donated produce and other food products as well as an increased ability to distribute food directly to families in need. With this latest addition to our fleet, we will not only be able to maintain, but will be able to increase the pounds of food our fleet can distribute throughout the state of Florida," he added.Last year alone Farm Share recovered and distributed free of charge more than 40 million pounds of healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables to families in need; answering the strong demand for food in Florida. The majority of Farm Share's fresh and nutritious fruits and vegetables are trucked on a daily basis to direct-community distributions, as well as Farm Share's community network of churches, food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, senior centers, veterans groups, and more. The strength of Farm Share's fleet directly impacts the organizations ability to meet its mission to alleviate hunger and prevent food waste.Established in 1991, Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to recovering, sorting, packing, and distributing nutritious food to people in need across the state of Florida. Farm Share works with Florida farmers to prevent food waste and distribute healthy food, including fruit, vegetables, milk, bread, and juices, to those who need it most. Farm Share distributes food directly to families in need through its direct-community distribution program as well as partner agencies. Many of the agencies Farm Share supplies are small non-profits, including church food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and community centers, run by volunteers., Publix and its employees work together to proactively help the communities where we live and work - to build a better, brighter future. The 'Food for All' campaign is a yearly corporate philanthropy initiative, designed to support programs that effectively fight hunger and advocate for economic self-sufficiency. The funds raised for Farm Share through the Food For All Campaign were collected from Publix customers and associates contribute by purchasing contribution cards in $1, $3, or $5 amounts.supports food banks and organizations involved with arts and culture, education, the environment, animals and wildlife, health, human services, and economically disadvantaged people.For more information about Farm Share, volunteering, or becoming a partner agency please visit farmshare.org, Twitter, or facebook