 
News By Tag
* Presale Your Book
* Writers Resource Center
* Fairfield Ca
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fairfield
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


Learn How to Presale Your Book at Next Writers Resource Center Workshop

Could you sale 300 books using social media? The experts at this workshop can show you how.
 
 
Writers Resource Center
Writers Resource Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Presale Your Book
* Writers Resource Center
* Fairfield Ca

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Fairfield - California - US

Subject:
* Events

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Authors will discuss how to promote and presale books using social media, websites and other tools at the next Writers Resource Center (WRC) workshop. The group's founder, author and  independent publisher Janie P. Bess, will share how she sold 300 copies of her first book in one month, before it was published, using online resources.  Fellow authors/publishers Vicki Ward and Wanda Campbell will also lead segments of the session. The event will take place on Saturday, July 8th from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

Bess will also talk about the importance of getting feedback as you write your manuscript and the best ways to gather input.

"Some writers try to write their books 'in secret'," she says.  "That's one of the worst things you can do; you need feedback from potential readers and buyers, while you're writing your book.  Ultimately, you're writing for them, not yourself, so what they have to say can be very helpful."

The workshop is open to writers of all genres and at all levels, from beginners to advanced authors.  Attendees must bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.

The seminar is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series and will include lecture, writing exercises, group discussion, and homework.  For more information on the organization's activities and how to become a member, please visit its website at www.wrcnoca.com.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

#

Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Writers Resource Center
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Presale Your Book, Writers Resource Center, Fairfield Ca
Industry:Books
Location:Fairfield - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TLW Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share