Learn How to Presale Your Book at Next Writers Resource Center Workshop
Could you sale 300 books using social media? The experts at this workshop can show you how.
Bess will also talk about the importance of getting feedback as you write your manuscript and the best ways to gather input.
"Some writers try to write their books 'in secret'," she says. "That's one of the worst things you can do; you need feedback from potential readers and buyers, while you're writing your book. Ultimately, you're writing for them, not yourself, so what they have to say can be very helpful."
The workshop is open to writers of all genres and at all levels, from beginners to advanced authors. Attendees must bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.
The seminar is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Series and will include lecture, writing exercises, group discussion, and homework. For more information on the organization's activities and how to become a member, please visit its website at www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
