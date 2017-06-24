News By Tag
Eddy Home Wins 2017 Water's Next Award
Eddy IQ named Water Canada's Early Adoption Project/Technology Winner
"We are excited to receive this award," commented Venky Weylagro, Vice President of Eddy Home's Sales and Marketing. "To be a fellow nominee among such an esteemed and passionate group of water innovators and change leaders is an honour in itself, and to be chosen as Water's Next's Early Adoption/Innovator winner is incredible."
Established in 2011, the Water's Next national awards program "honours the achievements and ideas of individuals and companies that successfully work to change water" in Canada. The Awards Gala presented 13 awards to individuals, NGOs, Governments, Academia, and Businesses making a positive change in water conservation. Water leaders from across Canada – The Water Institute, WaterTAP, the Canadian Water and Wastewater Association, and the City of Guelph – were among the selection committee who chose the overall winners.
The Eddy Home Suite of Products is a comprehensive smart water and home environment monitoring solution that tracks water usage and ambient conditions in a home. The technology immediately alerts homeowners when issues arise, and offers remote and automatic shut off capabilities in order to prevent damage to the home. The system communicates via the My Eddy Home App, an Android and iOS application that displays water usage and alerts in real time. The application also offers a host of analytic functions and fun conservation challenges for homeowners and communities to help reduce their water footprint.
"Water conservation is not necessarily top of mind for Canadians, and many of us are unaware that 13% of our home's overall water consumption is due to leaks," elaborated Shawn Dym, President of Eddy Home. "Our system alerts homeowners to these leaks, saving them from significant water waste. In addition, our solution has demonstrated further water savings of 5% through education and awareness on a home's overall water usage. As a result of our technology, homeowners realize average water savings of 17% through awareness and empowerment."
Eddy Home was also recognized as a finalist in two other categories: Water Resources and Company of the Year.
About Eddy Home
Launched in 2015, Eddy Home is committed to helping homeowners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2017 Most Innovative Product of the Year by EnerQuality, Eddy Home provides intelligent water monitoring and leak protection to thousands of homes. For more details on Eddy Home's products or company information, please visit www.eddyhome.com
Contact
Nadine Evans
***@eddyhome.com
