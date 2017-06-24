Sheryl Underwood Radio's 114 Affiliates Welcome Warren Ballentine and Tyrone Dubose

Sheryl Underwood Radio Welcomes Warren Ballentine and Tyrone Dubose

-- On July 3 Sheryl Underwood Radio kicks off the July 4th holiday with the launch of two new program segments led by broadcast industry veterans Warren Ballentine and Tyrone Dubose.With the announcement of its 114th Sheryl Underwood Radio affiliate, the show, led by Emmy-award winning entertainer and co-host of THE TALK on CBS television Sheryl Underwood, continues it meteoric rise, surpassing industry metrics. The new programming includesand "Warren Ballentine, a Chicago native, tackles the topics of the day, drawing from his background as motivational speaker, attorney, political activist and radio talk show host. According the Ballentine, "What an honor it is to be a part of a show that is transcending, and a true game changer. This show is the best show on radio!!!!" Underwood adds, "It's an honor to welcome my Phi Beta Sigma brother to Sheryl Underwood Radio. He is a great addition to the team."Also launching on July 3 is "60 Second Moment In Music History with Tyrone DuBose." Dubose is an industry icon who is a widely respected R and B music historian. Dubose, motivational speaker and philanthropist, is a frequent contributor on TVOne's award winning bio-documentary series UNSUNG. Known for his commanding bass-baritone voice, Dubose, a native of Cincinnati, OH, couples his rich knowledge of music history and contemporary national R and B singles charts, with a commanding voice that has branded numerous media properties and provided voice-talent for recognizable Fortune 500 brands."I'm thrilled beyond belief to have an opportunity, as America's R and B historian, to be a part of America's fastest growing radio program. Sheryl has given me a chance of a lifetime, and I'm grateful. The "60 second moment in music history" will keep you updated and educated with R and B memories." Underwood adds, "Tyrone is a jewel. He is a vessel that has been charged with carrying the history of iconic music and music creators. His heartfelt devotion to music is unmatched. That's why he is so successful. We are delighted to have him join Sheryl Underwood Radio. With my daily team of Vic Frost, Harry Southerland, Kyle Erby, Jim Kelley, Shana Lawrence and Jay Anthony Brown contributing, we have some very powerful and entertaining content with the addition of Warren Ballentine and Tyrone DuBose!"Ballentine and Dubose join another recent addition to the Sheryl Underwood Radio team, Lezell Lowe, Vice President of Sales. Lowe brings over 17 years of corporate sales experience with several Fortune 500 Companies and is a driven sales executive that believes in results. Lowe is a 1997 Graduate of the University of Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Arts, and a 2000 Graduate of Kentucky State University with a Masters of Public Administration. Lowe is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.These recent additions are the result of phenomenal growth in the Sheryl Underwood Radio brand. Over the past four years, Underwood and her team have perfected "affiliate-friendly"programming. The team is committed to delivering entertaining, informative, relative content in a user-friendly format. According to Executive Producer Vic Frost, " Sheryl Underwood Radio started out with the programmers in mind. We've stayed true to that model."Sheryl Underwood Radio is an established brand that is now offering advertising and sponsorship opportunities. With its 114 radio affiliates across the U.S. and the Virgin Islands and over 8 million daily listeners (55% female, 45% male), it is one of the largest, fastest growing radio properties in the country.With this type of success it would easy to sit back and rest, however Sheryl Underwood Radio recently signed on as a promotional sponsor for Underwood's Pack Rat Foundation For Education'sevents, joining local CBS television affiliates in promoting events in Beverly Hills, CA and Chicago, IL. Sisters In Service honors the community service of the four sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.Nearly 500 guests joined Underwood and sorority members, community leaders and media for evenings of fellowship and networking. The events, presented by Pack Rat Foundation For Education, was the vision of Underwood, who is the foundation's founder. Underwood also served as host for each of the events.Thewill be in Americus, GA on July 15 (Omicron Alpha Zeta Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority) and December 15 in Montgomery County, MD (Eta Pi Zeta Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority).Sheryl will be the guest speaker for theon Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Conference Center at 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC.Sheryl Underwood Radio practices affiliate friendly radio. For info call 1-855-SHERYL-1 or emailus@sherylunderwoodradio.com.