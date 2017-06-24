Win Tickets To See Michelle Branch On Tour Now!

Michelle Branch is back with a brand new album, Hopeless Romantic. The singer-songwriter is hitting the road at the beginning of July and we've got a pair of tickets to giveaway at select shows throughout the summer!

End

--One day in 2012, Michelle Branch wrote a song called "City" that would turn out to be eerily prescient. "I was nearing my 30th birthday and I thought, 'Something needs to change in my life,' she says. "I felt stagnant in this weird holding pattern, but I never acknowledged it to myself until I wrote that song. A lot of huge things happened to me really young. I got signed at 17 and released my first album a month after I turned 18. I met my ex-husband when I was 19, got married at 20, and had a baby at 21. 'City' was a song about me realizing that I wanted to make a change. It was one of the first things I wrote that felt really honest and it was kind of an 'A-ha' moment for me. Once I sang it, I thought, 'Oh, here we go.'""City" is now the closing track on Branch's upcoming new album Hopeless Romantic, and Branch's world has completely changed since she wrote it. The Sedona, Arizona-born singer, songwriter, and musician went through a divorce, changed record labels, moved from Los Angeles to Nashville, fell in love, and, in the process, made the album of her dreams with her producer and now partner, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.Not surprisingly, Hopeless Romantic is filled with songs about relationships. "They're my favorite topic," she says. "I love hearing human stories about people interacting with each other, and the title perfectly sums up the record. A lot of these songs are about heartbreak, but knowing that it doesn't mean the end of the world, it just means letting go and moving on and knowing that you're going to find something better, as hard as that is." Branch also notes that Hopeless Romantic is her first truly autobiographical record. "My first album certainly was written without much real-life experience,"she says. "But this album is about adult, messy love and not teenage love. It's been a couple of really interesting years. I mean, the last time I dated I was a teenager!"The result is a confident, high-spirited rock album that Branch says is the first one she's made that sounds like music she actually listens to. "I told Patrick how much I love Beach House and Jenny Lewis and he said, 'No one would ever know that you listen to indie-rock or that you have this knowledge of rock music, but you do and you're passionate about it. Why aren't you making a record that sounds like that?'"During the course of making Hopeless Romantic, Branch and Carney realized that their feelings for each other went beyond friendship. The song "Carry Me Home" will always remind her of the first days in the studio when, without realizing what was happening, she had set in motion a sequence of events that would change everything. "I remember saying to my sister, 'I've met someone who's going to be so important in my life. I don't know if it's a mentor thing or if it's just purely a music thing, but I have never connected with somebody in that way,' she recalls. "I truly believe everything happens for a reason. I made a record I'm enormously proud of and, in the process, found the love of my life, and it just feels like it was supposed to happen."Jul 06 House of Blues, Chicago, ILJul 08 Fine Line Music Café, Minneapolis, MNJul 10 Delmar Hall, Saint Louis, MOJul 11 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MOJul 13 Slowdown, Omaha, NEJul 14 Gothic Theatre, Denver, COJul 15 Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UTJul 16 Knitting Factory, Boise, IDJul 18 The Showbox, Seattle, WAJul 19 Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, ORJul 21 Slim's, San Francisco, CAJul 22 Music Box, San Diego, CAJul 23 House of Blues, Anaheim, CAJul 25 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CAJul 26 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZJul 28 The Kessler, Dallas, TXJul 29 Heights Theater, Houston, TXJul 30 Emo's, Austin, TXAug 01 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GAAug 02 Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NCAug 04 9:30 Club, Washington, DCAug 05 College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CTAug 06 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PAAug 08 Webster Hall, New York, NYAug 09 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MAAug 11 Phoenix Theatre, Toronto, CanadaAug 12 Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MIAug 13 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TNAug 19 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH