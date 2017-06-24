 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Entrepreneur
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Los Angeles

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ceo
* Entrepreneur
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The nation's most anticipated business-to-business trade show, will return to Los Angeles on Thursday, September 14th.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com) offers an outlet for local businesses that sell products and services that help a small business grow to market to their main target audience. 2016 brought in over 50,000 small business owners and numbers are expected to climb this year. The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Exhibitors (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products.  GoDaddy calls Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/los-angeles/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face-to-face."

"Experts tell us that more and more Los Angeles residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

LOS ANGELES SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the California Market Center | Penthouse – 110 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90079 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

Contact
Susan Baah
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Tags:Ceo, Entrepreneur, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share