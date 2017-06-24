News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Seattle Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors
Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere;
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Contact
Susan Baah
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse