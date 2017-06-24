 
Seattle Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

 
SEATTLE - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is coming back to the Seattle Center on Thursday, July 13th.

Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere; Gold Sponsors: Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication, Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Armando Montelongo, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Dell, Fellowship Home Loans, Flipping Wall Street, North American Bancard, The Money Library, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/seattle/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Seattle metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

Contact
Susan Baah
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Sponsors, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
