News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Butch's Boxing & MMA Announces Kids with Special Needs Class in Bayside
Bayside, NY-June 30, 2017-Butch's Boxing & MMA announces the beginning of the special needs summer class in Bayside, NY. The special needs Boxing/Martial arts class will start on July 1st, 2017 & end August 26th, 2017, with a makeup day on September 9th.
The special needs boxing/MMA class is geared for any high functioning child with an IEP. The exercises and stretching done in boxing and martial arts classes will help children that have low or high tone. Low/high tone means that the child's muscles have not developed the same as other kids. Children with low or high tone may have problems with flexibility, balance, walking, and range of motion. The long fluid movements of boxing and martial arts are perfect for helping children with these conditions.
Boxing and martial arts classes for Children that have ADHD or that are on the spectrum for autism can improve their focus, patience, and their social skills which can translate to better performance in school.
The key to a boxing and martial arts program for kids with special needs working is consistency. These programs are excellent for kids that have Cerebral Palsy, Down syndrome, Autism, speech and other developmental conditions.
About
Butch's Boxing & MMA has been servicing the Bayside, Queens community for over five years. The reason for this program is because the owners of the gym have children with special needs & know how hard it is to find a program specifically designed for special needs kids. For more information visit www.ny-mma.com
Contact
Butch Rinaldi
or
Amanda Rinaldi
646-421-9749
BUTCHRIN@GMAIL.COM
Media Contact
Butch Rinaldi
6464219749
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse