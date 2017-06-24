News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiom Test Equipment Now Renting The NH Research 4760 High Voltage DC Load Series
The NH Research 4760 series is made up of eight models that all have a voltage range of 7V to 600V, with power and current ranging, on the low end, from 1kW / 50A (for the 4760-1) up to the highest power model with 36kW / 1800A (for the 4760-36) with 3 voltage and 2 current ranges, high accuracy 1 kW low power range, and advanced built-in measurements. Each of these units is able to run in parallel to meet the requirements of your project. Axiom has enough units in stock (multiple 4760-12 and 4760-36 models) that can be combined for a total of 144kW of power. Further specifications for the models in this series are able to perform include 100kSamples/
The NHR 4760 series is designed for testing applications that require high-voltage plus an exceptionally wide range of measurements, including product dynamic performance. The electronic loads provide superior reliability derived from the inherent simplicity and safety of air-cooling. Automated testing may be PC-controlled either through NH Research's emPower™ test executive or user-written test programs in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI or in any programming language which supports IVI Drivers. Typical power conversion products to be tested include higher-power DC supplies, telecom rectifiers, fuel cells, and batteries.
One of the advantages to using the NHR 4760 series is the new NHR PowerTouch panel (available from Axiom in the 4760-36 model). The display is organized by 6 tabs, each providing a full screen with complete control & display of related information. For instance, a Monitor tab displays actual measurements either in the local or remote control mode. A Control tab provides for setting voltage, current, resistance and power as well as the CC, CV, CR and CP Operating Modes. The unique Scope tab provides the ability to zoom in on specific areas of interest as well as take basic measurements on waveform captures. Those waveform captures can then be saved on an SD card for later review on a PC. Load user interfaces have never been as comprehensive or easier to use as is now possible with this touch-panel technology. More advantages to using the 4760 series include it's field proven reliability, simplified automated tests, and development and software tools to shorten test development time.
Visit Axiom Test Equipment's website to view more details, photos, options, and data sheet about the NH Research 4760 DC Load Series currently in stock http://www.axiomtest.com/
With more than 25 years of combined experience in the Test and Measurement marketplace, Axiom can provide the right test equipment for your application. If interested in this unit, please contact one of Axiom's sales representatives at sales@axiomtest.com, 760-806-6600, or visit us online at www.axiomtest.com.
Media Contact
Axiom Test Equipment / Erin Stucker
760-806-6600
***@axiomtest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse