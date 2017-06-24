 
June 2017





Revolution Taco And 33rd Street Hospitality Chefs To Partner With Neshaminy Creek

The duo will debut the 33rd Street Hospitality Kitchen at Neshaminy's newly opened Borough Brewhouse
 
 
Wild Mushroom Flat Bread
Wild Mushroom Flat Bread
 
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Chefs Mike Sultan and Carolyn Nguyen of Revolution Taco, 33rd Street Hospitality Catering and Say Cheese Philly announce a new partnership with Neshaminy Creek's Brewing Company. The duo will debut the 33rd Street Hospitality Kitchen at Neshaminy's newly opened Borough Brewhouse (208 York Rd.) starting on July 5th. The kitchen will serve up a full menu of upscale pub fare to pair with the 30 selections of drafts pouring, including 6 drafts that will be made on location. Food selections will include new dishes designed specially for the Jenkintown kitchen, as well as several signature dishes from the duo's other restaurant and food trucks. Kitchen service will launch on July 5thstarting with dinner service Wednesday through Sundays, with expanded hours and days of operation in the fall. Table reservations for the 149 seat bar and dining room will be available later this summer.

"We have had a great relationship with Neshaminy Creek for the last five years," said Sultan. "We've done catering for them, our trucks have been at the brewery and we partner together every year for the Brewer's plate competition. Plus, we recently figured out that about 15 years ago, one of the Neshaminy Creek owners worked for the same chef that gave me my start. We only missed working together by a couple of months."

"We love Mike and Carolyn's food and felt like it was a perfect combo with our beers," said Neshaminy co-owner Jeremy Myers. "Our motto is 'Brew Anything' so you'll see a lot of different styles on tap and brewed on location. The food menu was designed with that motto in mind - with dishes to pair with a diverse variety of styles."

Neshaminy Creek's Borough Brewhouse opened in May with a limited beer selection and no food service. The building was formerly the Guild Hall Brewing Co. and seats 21 at the expansive bar, 96 people in the downstairs dining room and 32 in the upstairs dining room. The addition of the 33rd Street Hospitality Kitchen will help complete the final phase of the Borough Brewhouse project and make it the first full service entity operated by Neshaminy Creek.

The Borough Brewhouse will be managed by Neshaminy veteran General Manager Christen Deerwester. The brewhouse and kitchen will create 28 to 40 new jobs, with more new jobs to come down the road.

At the bar, look for 30 total taps pouring - that will include six dedicated to beer brewed on site, one dedicated to cider from Stone & Key, one mead from Haymaker, two dedicated to rotating guest Pennsylvania breweries each month and the remaining 20 will be beers from the main production facility in Croydon. Production of beer on site is planned to start in the next few months.

In the kitchen, the menu from 33rd Street Hospitality include about two dozen items that range from small bites, entrees, sandwiches and even desserts.

When asked about his favorite or notable dishes, Sultan replied, "Our Lamb Merguez Flatbread is pretty unique. The dish consists of flatbread topped with North African inspired Lamb sausage and a white garlic goat cheese spread finished with asparagus. Everything is made in-house from the flatbread itself to the goat cheese spread and even the sausage is made right here in the kitchen."

MENU PREVIEW:

• Truffle fries - Hand cut fries, white truffle oil, Parmesan cheese buttermilk, ranch aioli
• Wings -  Buffalo,bbq,dry rub, blue cheese, celery carrots
• Spinach and fontina empanada - Salsa Roja (has been featured in Revolution Taco)
• Buffalo chicken empanada - Buffalo blue sauce (has been featured in Revolution Taco)
• Pig wings - Braised and fried pork shank, buffalo, bbq, dry rub, celery, carrot, blue cheese (has been featured in Revolution Taco and in former Street Food Philly Truck)
• Fried chicken bao buns - Soy glazed fried chicken, ssamjang aioli, pickled veg, cilantro (Fried chicken recipe from Revolution Taco Truck and former Street Food Philly Truck)
• Pork belly bao buns - Grilled pork belly, ssamjang aioli, pickled veg cilantro
• Ribs - Bbq St. Louis style ribs, dry rub polenta fries
• Bacon double cheese burger - Indian Ridge local dry-age beef blend of rib-eye and t-bone, house made bacon and pickles, white onion, burger sauce
(variation on Revolution Taco's secret burger)
• Beet salad - Roasted red and gold beets,toasted pumpkin seeds, walnut crusted fried goat cheese, truffled red wine vinaigrette
• Greek salad - Grilled chicken kabob, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, roasted whipped feta spread and a Greek oregano vinaigrette
• Wild mushroom flat bread - Caramelized onion, house cheese blend, balsamic bbq sauce
• Chorizo and shrimp flat bread - House made chorizo, grilled shrimp, arabiatta sauce, house cheese blend, chile lime crema
• Lamb meraguez flat bread - Lamb sausage, roasted garlic goat cheese spread, asparagus, white truffle oil
• Baked mac and cheese
• Meat balls - Local dry aged beef meat balls, arabiatta sauce, house cheese blend, garlic toast
• Hot Bavarian pretzel - Mustard, beer cheese sauce, caramelized onion dip
• Weekly taco special - Flavors will include some features that have been served at Revolution Taco
• Brownie sundae - Salted fudge brownie, house made Neshaminy creek stout ice cream, butter milk caramel
• Mom moms (Sultan's grandmother) cheese cake

For more about the Borough Brewhouse or 33rd Street Hospitality Kitchen call (267) 636-5858 (tel:(267)%20636-5858) or visit http://www.boroughbrewhouse.com/wpdir/
