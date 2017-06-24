 
Industry News





Pitch, Post, Share, Tweet, Listen, Buy, Sell & Review Deal

Starting in July Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name is offering a Catch All Deal to Independent Artists and Independent Labels
 
 
Pitch, Post, Share, Tweet, Listen, Buy, Sell & Review Deal
Pitch, Post, Share, Tweet, Listen, Buy, Sell & Review Deal
 
HOUSTON - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Music Lovers has discovered a lot of great music while watching Commercials (Yes Ads), TV Shows and Movies. Fans often wonder how the music fit so perfectly with the Ad or the Scene, so here is the answer, the Music Supervisor selects the music based on the Ad or Scene.

Music is Everywhere! Music lovers hear music on TV, in Movies, on Elevators, in Games, on our Mobile Devices like Phones and Tablets and one of the least favorite places is when "ON HOLD" by the Receptionist in the Corporate Phone Systems like Credit Card Companies and Some Banks.

It is no secret that the Music Industry made more money when fans were actually buying music on Vinyl Records or CDs verses downloading or streaming. Some fans remember paying between $2 to $5 for a single or maxi-single when music was on Vinyl Records, now singles are usually $0.99 sometimes $0.89.

Music Licensing Submissions requires someone to Pitch Music to Open Music Licensing Opportunities, Artists and Labels has seen advertisements like "Get Music in TV and Film" but are those opportunities active requirements from a Music Supervisor? The answer is usually no. Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name offer Music Licensing Submission Services in the form of the number of Music Pitches submitted per day, there are no guarantees that submitted music will fit into a particular requirement but the pitches will continue Monday - Friday to open and active requirements only and Clients will receive a weekly report along with status updates.

The Manager of Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name recently discovered a song called "Container" by Fiona Apple while watching a Showtime Series called "The Affair". At first the Manager did not like the song but after listening to the lyrics, the Manager grew to love it and then bought it to listen to it when not on the internet. Michael Hill is the Music Supervisor for "The Affair" and my other favorite show "Nurse Jackie".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6muh9kTlr88



http://magazine.inthevirtualcityradio.com/yvonnewilcoxar

Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
832-819-5303
yvonnewilcox@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
