WISOLAR opens lead store in South Africa at Roxy's centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng

WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, 50km east of Pretoria for central accessibility between Witbank and Pretoria.
 
 
GAUTENG, South Africa - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The burgeoning population and ever-increasing cost of electricity in Bronkhorstspruit and outlying areas has made it necessary for WiSolar's store presence.

WiSolar will share knowledge on the merits and value of renewable solar power as an alternative cheaper and cleaner source of electricity with residential homeowners and also companies in and around Bronkhorstspruit.

Tonye Irims, founder and Executive Director said "In the following months the store will go completely off-grid to minimize the store's impact on the environment, hedge against the escalating cost of public utility electricity, and also so our walk-in clients can see how solar electricity works, this exemplary use case will be implemented across all our stores as we roll out province by province"

Whilst the initial capital expenditure may be substantial for solar electricity, what is important to note is the fact that a PV system will pay for itself within a 2 to 3 year period. This is made possible by costs saved through not having to pay monthly electricity bills, as well as SARS tax rebates where available.

"WiSolar, Bronkhorstspruit store will also be implementing a daylight harvesting system that reduces its electrical lighting requirements. Other energy-saving technologies include 100% LED lights throughout the store and motion sensors at our stores and storage rooms that automatically switch lights on and off." concludes Tonye

About WiSolar

WiSolar is a division of Manteecorp (Pty) Ltd and a member of the TI Group of companies providing cheaper and cleaner electricity to the residential and commercial sector of South Africa. Installations are typically completed in 1-2 days.

Media Contact:

Martha

Ph: 010 035 2360

Fax: 086 516 0966

http://wisolar.co

