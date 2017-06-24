Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents to Norwell Council on Aging

Peak staff discussed the benefits of aquatic physical therapy.

-- The benefits of aquatic physical therapy was the core message during a recent program at the Norwell Council on Aging facilitated by staff members of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties.Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA addressed the many merits of aquatic physical therapy during the well-attended program. The reduced weightbearing environment of aquatic therapy can be beneficial for orthopedic conditions and can provide a safe environment as part of a fall prevention program."It was a pleasure to share our knowledge about fall prevention and the value of aquatic physical therapy as part of a risk mitigation program," said Edelman. "We look forward to participating in future presentations at the Norwell COA."Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.comPeak Performance owner Eric Edelman, PT and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA delivered a program on the benefits of aquatic physical therapy to the Norwell Council on Aging