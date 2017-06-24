News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents to Norwell Council on Aging
Peak staff discussed the benefits of aquatic physical therapy.
Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA addressed the many merits of aquatic physical therapy during the well-attended program. The reduced weightbearing environment of aquatic therapy can be beneficial for orthopedic conditions and can provide a safe environment as part of a fall prevention program.
"It was a pleasure to share our knowledge about fall prevention and the value of aquatic physical therapy as part of a risk mitigation program," said Edelman. "We look forward to participating in future presentations at the Norwell COA."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
PHOTO: Peak Performance owner Eric Edelman, PT and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA delivered a program on the benefits of aquatic physical therapy to the Norwell Council on Aging
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse