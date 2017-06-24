Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance presents to Norwell Council on Aging

 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


NORWELL, Mass. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The benefits of aquatic physical therapy was the core message during a recent program at the Norwell Council on Aging facilitated by staff members of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties.

Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA addressed the many merits of aquatic physical therapy during the well-attended program.  The reduced weightbearing environment of aquatic therapy can be beneficial for orthopedic conditions and can provide a safe environment as part of a fall prevention program.

"It was a pleasure to share our knowledge about fall prevention and the value of aquatic physical therapy as part of a risk mitigation program," said Edelman.  "We look forward to participating in future presentations at the Norwell COA."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com

PHOTO:  Peak Performance owner Eric Edelman, PT and Cheryl O'Malley, PTA delivered a program on the benefits of aquatic physical therapy to the Norwell Council on Aging
