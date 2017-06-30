News By Tag
Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff Summer Tips
The trick to longer lasting lashes is maintenance and upkeep. After the first 48 hours, be sure to wash your lashes twice each morning and twice each evening. Our eyelash foaming cleanser is specially formulated to be tough on dirt and gently on your lash extensions. This is necessary to a healthy eye and lash line.
Another tip we suggest is brushing your lashes daily with our Retractable Styling Wand. You can groom and primp those lashes to perfection with our patented collar design to keep the brush head clean and free from damage and debris. This stylish wand is compact and convenient for home or travel.
Caring for your Lashes
FIRST 48 HOURS
•Following initial lash application or refill
•Keep lashes dry
•Avoid participating in activities that cause you to sweat
•Do not use oil-based products of any kind, on or near your eyes
•Avoid touching lashes directly
•Sleep on your side, not face-down
Visit Amazing Lash Studio at 327 Franklin Avenue Suite 10 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
