Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Tuvizo Finally Releases Newest Product for Summer Season

The new microfiber towel is released this week and opens with 2 promos until supplies last
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Tuvizo has finally released the newest addition to their lineup of reflective and outdoor gear and it is a super cool flower print extra large microfiber beach towel. Their VIP club has reached news of the new products and peeked at its images prior to everyone else but it's now available to the public at an introductory price of $39.99, slashed to $19.99 for a limited time only.

"Coming from the fresh sale of their new dry bags we have marketed for the spring camping season, this new item is rather geared for water adventure lovers. It's also highly recommended for multi-sports athletes mainly those in aquatics. Our dry bags can even be bundled with the towels for a complete experience that won't break the bank. We're super excited to reveal the towels which has been in production in the past few weeks. We hope you'll enjoy them as much as we did and some others who have already sampled it," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.

The towels come in five color variants in bright green, pink, blue, purple and gray. It's made of 80% polyester and 20% polyamide and comes in one size 180x80cm or 71x31". It weighs just 288 grams so it won't feel bulky when packed for long trips. The towels can be washed with cool water.

For its introductory sale promo, bulk orders of up to 3 or 5 items simultaneously will earn anyone a discount of up to 5 and 7%. These offers are only available, exclusively for Amazon buyers as they will not take effect until the last page prior checkout of orders.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a waterproof drybag and a microfiber beach towel. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA2RATM27...

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA2RATM27OVE4QH&field-keywords=microfiber+beach+towel

Contact
Jo Parkes
***@tuvizo.com
Source:
Email:***@tuvizo.com
Posted By:***@tuvizo.com Email Verified
