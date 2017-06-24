Amazing Lash Studio Cherry Hill Now Hiring!

 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you have a passion for lash extensions and want to have a long-term, stable career? Come join our new Amazing Lash Studio in Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

Amazing Lash Studio is dedicated to raising the bar on perfection, lasting beauty, and professionalism in the eyelash extension industry.  We practice best-in-class business ethics while promoting integrity, honesty and dedication to our clients. Our team of specialists is committed to providing exemplary customer experience by upholding these values and fortifying our leadership position in the beauty industry.

We bring together a unique set of highly trained individuals, with the common goal to make a difference in the beauty industry.   As a Lash Stylist, you will be part of a passionate and friendly team.  Lash Stylists are vital to the success of an Amazing Lash Studio.  Through our comprehensive hands-on training of our unique lash extension technique, we ensure that our guests receive the ultimate lash extension treatment! To encourage guest loyalty, we offer incentives such as introductory pricing and memberships as well as aftercare products to enhance their new amazing lashes.

We are growing fast! Be sure to spread the work and join our grand opening list today at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/cherry-hill/....

