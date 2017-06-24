Two Rivers Medical VAWD Certification GREER, S.C. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Two Rivers Medical, a nationwide distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies with operations in South Carolina and Missouri, is pleased to announce that its Greenville facility was awarded Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) status by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) effective June 1, 2017.



NABP is the independent, international, and impartial association that assists its member boards and jurisdictions to protect the public health by providing pharmacist education and uniform legislation to facilitate licensure and certification of pharmacists, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical distributors. Members of the NABP include state boards of pharmacy in the fifty states, plus the District of Columbia, three U.S. territories and the ten Canadian provinces. VAWD-accredited facilities must undergo a criteria compliance review, which includes a rigorous review of their operating policies and procedures. Accreditation helps ensure that the wholesale distribution facility operates legitimately, is licensed in good standing, and is employing security and best practices for safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.



"We are very proud of this accomplishment and our ability to demonstrate the consistent quality of our processes as we serve our customers," states Jun Magpayo, President of Two Rivers Medical. "This certification is independent confirmation of our commitment to quality and security in delivering pharmaceuticals our customers throughout the United States."



About Two Rivers Medical



Two Rivers Medical is a full service medical material solutions provider in medical and surgical supplies, equipment, dental, pharmaceutical, and veterinary products. It specializes in providing customers with the right products – at the right price – at the right time. Two Rivers Medical supports a broad range of customers including the U.S. Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs as well as the Centers for Disease Control. It has a strong commitment to excellence, its community, and its customers. By collaborating with South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department (SCVRD), Two Rivers Medical provides vocational opportunities for SCVRD clients; improving its community while excelling at serving the needs of its customers.



For more information on Two Rivers Medical visit



Contact

Lonnie Johnson, Director of MARCOM

www.TwoRiversMedical.com

