Mattress Helper sagging bed solution coming to Canada!
Extend the life of your mattress with under mattress firmer Mattress Helper. Coming to Canadian shoppers through BedBath&Beyond!
PLANTATION, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Mattress Helper is a Patented under mattress support with unique spacing to provide comfortable firmness and support. Easily placed between the mattress and box spring in the area that needs firmness, Mattress Helper guarantees it will make any mattress look and feel newer again.
Also available at BedBathandBeyond.com USA for several years receiving a 5 Star Rating. This best selling product is now coming to their Canadian site responding to the increased demand for Mattress Helper in Canada.
Why spend thousands of dollars on a new mattress and box spring when it will only fail with time, compressing in the area where you sleep night after night? Mattress Helper will restore the support comfortably because of its unique intermittent spacing in the high density foam design which prevents pressure point pain of other hard solid products on the market. See what our happy customers are talking about today and sleep better tonight!
Medical Doctors tested and recommended on our website - Proudly Made in America!
Sleep innovation at its best! Save money and sleep better tonight with the Mattress Helper! Available everwhere online and in stores today!
www.mattresshelper.com
Check out our video https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Colleen M. Franken
9542886356
colleen@mattresshelper.com
