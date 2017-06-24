 
Peabody Properties named to National Affordable Housing Management Association's Affordable 100 list

 
 
BRAINTREE, Mass. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties (http://www.peabodyproperties.com) is proud to announce being named to the National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) 2017 Affordable 100 List.

The list is comprised of the 100 largest affordable multifamily property management companies in the country, ranked by affordable unit counts, and contributes to the ongoing national dialogue surrounding federal funding and affordable housing.  This marks the third consecutive year that Peabody Properties, Inc. has been named to the prestigious list, taking #55 on the 2017 register.

NAHMA is the leading voice for affordable housing management, advocating on behalf of multifamily property managers and owners whose mission is to provide quality affordable housing; the Association supports legislative and regulatory policy that promotes the development and preservation of decent and safe affordable housing.

"It's rewarding to once again make the NAHMA Affordable 100 list," said Melissa Fish-Crane, principal and chief operating officer of Peabody Properties, Inc.  "Our commitment to providing affordable multifamily housing is unwavering as is our dedication to offering residential support services and programs."

About Peabody Properties, Inc.

Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane.  In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector.  Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing.  Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked #55 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
End
