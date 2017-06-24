News By Tag
Indiana Section American Water Works Association Elects 2017 Officers
Local Officials From 12 Hoosier Communities Are Named Water Management Leaders
Indianapolis – The Indiana Section American Water Works Association (AWWA), the authoritative resource in Indiana for promoting safe drinking water, public health, safety and welfare, has elected the following officers:
· Chair – Randall Russell, superintendent, Michigan City Department of Water Works
· Chair-Elect – Mark Brace, assistant general manager, Ramsey Water Company – Ramsey, Ind. near Louisville
· Vice Chair – Christopher Harrison, operations superintendent, Indiana American Water Company - Warsaw
· Secretary-Treasurer – Lorie Hubbs, office manager, Dubois Water
· Assistant Secretary-Treasurer – Cara Lance-Emerick, finance manager, M.E. Simpson Co. Valparaiso
Remaining members elected to the 2017 Executive Board are:
· Past Chair – John Seever, senior partner, Umbaugh, Indianapolis
· Director – Duane Gilles, water distribution system manager, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility
· Trustee – Central District – Sarah Hudson, Indiana Finance Authority
· Trustee – Northeast District – Mark Geskey, collections and distribution manager, City of Valparaiso
· Trustee – Northwest District – Tim Brown, marketing representative, E.J. Prescott
· Trustee – Southeast District – Shawn Kietzman, territory manager-Indiana/
· Trustee – Southwest District – Jeff Cunningham, business development manager, M.E. Simpson Co.
The executive board members were elected by the membership at the 2017 Annual Conference held in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Section of the AWWA is the authoritative resource for promoting safe drinking water, public health, safety and welfare by uniting the efforts of the full spectrum of the drinking water community in the state of Indiana. Through its collective strength, the Indiana Section AWWA provides timely educational forums, open communications and support for technical, legislative and regulatory activities to advance the technology, science, management and government policies relative to the stewardship of water. To learn more about the Indiana Section AWWA, call 866.213.2796 or visit https://www.inawwa.org/
