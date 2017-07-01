France to say Merci ! to the United States for entering WW 1

A few days before France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the President of the United States for Bastille Day

-- ON July 1, France will thank the people and Armed Forces of the United States and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War 1.France's official "Mission du Centenaire de la Premiere Guerre Mondiale" () is organizing a series of events in Central Park, New York, a few days before France's president Emmanuel Macron welcomes the President of the United States for the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, celebrating the unwavering Franco-American friendship.Earlier in the day, thewill reach New York as part of "The Bridge Project 1917-2017". Celebrating a century of fraternity between the two nations, this first-ever nautical race gathers some of the world's fastest sailing ships to challenge theon its well-known route across the Atlantic Ocean.At 3 pm, on Saturday July 1, at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park, aThe Grand Chancellor of the Order, General Puga, and Ambassador Araud will bestow upon them France's highest military decoration, the Legion of Honor.The day will conclude with a, reminding us that Jazz was introduced in France during WW1 when the US contingents arrived.; Saturday July 1, 2017 from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm: Naumburg Bandshell on the Mall at Central Park (entrance at 72nd St & 5th Ave)to the events (VIP seating available by guest list, for retired and active US Armed Forces)