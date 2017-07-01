Country(s)
Industry News
France to say Merci! (Thank You!) to the United States for entering WW1
A few days before France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the President of the United States for Bastille Day
France's official "Mission du Centenaire de la Premiere Guerre Mondiale" (World War One Centennial Mission) is organizing a series of events in Central Park, New York, a few days before France's president Emmanuel Macron welcomes the President of the United States for the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysé
Earlier in the day, the Queen Mary 2 will reach New York as part of "The Bridge Project 1917-2017". Celebrating a century of fraternity between the two nations, this first-ever nautical race gathers some of the world's fastest sailing ships to challenge the Queen Mary 2 on its well-known route across the Atlantic Ocean.
At 3 pm, on Saturday July 1, at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park, a moving and fascinating photo exhibition "MERCI!" (Thank You) will be unveiled and presented by its curator, French journalist and news anchor Jean-Claude Narcy.
A ceremony honoring WW2 US veterans will follow. The Grand Chancellor of the Order, General Puga, and Ambassador Araud will bestow upon them France's highest military decoration, the Legion of Honor.
The day will conclude with a Franco-American Jazz concert, with French Opera Diva Natalie Dessay as a guest star, reminding us that Jazz was introduced in France during WW1 when the US contingents arrived.
When: Saturday July 1, 2017 from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm
Where: Naumburg Bandshell on the Mall at Central Park (entrance at 72nd St & 5th Ave)
Free Access to the events (VIP seating available by guest list, for retired and active US Armed Forces)
About
The Mission du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale (French World War One Centennial Mission) was established by the French Government in 2012 in order to prepare and implement the commemorative program of the First World War centenary. The Mission du Centenaire coordinates public and private stakeholders involved in commemorating the First World War. Together with United States World War One Centennial Commission, the Mission du Centenaire organizes or supports a number of events this year to honor those Americans who served during the First World War.
Contact
(In France): Mission du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale communication@
Contact
In the US: Rod Kukurudz
Rod@CitizenEvents.com - Phone: +1.347.403.21.22
***@citizenevents.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse