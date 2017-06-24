News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate 4th of July at Max's Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines
Active and Retired Military Personnel Get a FREE Chicken with ID
The special offer is for one whole Max's Fried Chicken and available for dine-in or to go, making it perfect for dining at the restaurant or a meal to take on a Fourth of July picnic at the park. Military personnel get a FREE whole chicken (with Military ID) – Max's way of saying Thank you for your service!
Max's Restaurant is legendary for its delicious fried chicken, crispy yet tender and juicy. The story of Max Restaurant can be traced to the culturally rich country, Philippines. After World War II, Maximo Gimenez, a Stanford-educated teacher, befriended American occupation troops stationed in Quezon City, Philippines.
In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours might vary on Tuesday, 4th of July. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
Contact
Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse