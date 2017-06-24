News By Tag
Trump Administration's Go-To Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Attended RNC Retreat
Although the theme mainly addressed a potential new health care plan, Republican leaders are pushing for tax reform to be a high priority for 2017 as well.
Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul D. Ryan, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Representative Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Representative Michael Burgess, M.D. of Texas were featured special guests.
The retreat's focus was to discuss and review a new health care plan and weigh the political benefits and liabilities of the plan. Vice President, Mike Pence, rallied Republican officials in attendance to support the party's health care plan. "This is our moment. Now is the time. Every moment Obamacare survives is another day America suffers," Pence tweeted.
Meanwhile, on Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan's agenda, tax reform is high priority. Despite differences between the House, Senate, and White House, Ryan said that tax reform will get done by the end of 2017. This topic is a priority for Julio who will continue to advise on the Administration's tax reform plan. Julio has been speaking on a national level regarding tax reform and will be speaking at several more upcoming summits and events this year. For more information regarding tax reform, please visit www.engineeredtaxservices.com.
