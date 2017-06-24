 
Industry News





Alloy marketing introduce dedicated marketing services for restaurants

The new service is intended to address the marketing needs of those in the hospitality sector
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Having worked with a number of restaurants throughout the UK, the new service builds on the company's prior experience to deliver a service tailored specifically for the needs of the restaurant industry. With previous work covering all aspects of restaurant marketing including physical signage design, photography, website design, graphic creation and social media marketing, Alloy Marketing's restaurant marketing packages are designed to offer a single solution to those looking for marketing support with their restaurant business.

The new dedicated service is comprised of a number of marketing solutions intended to increase the number of customers finding and dining at restaurants. These include SEO, conversion rate optimisation, web design, graphic design and photography.

Having implemented online booking systems for clients across a number of industries, the company believe they have identified those which offer the best user experience to restaurant customers. Alloy offer to implement these systems into both existing and new restaurant websites with the aim of creating a better user experience that increases the chances of conversion.

The service also helps restaurants establish themselves on social media. This covers registration and naming of channels, daily posts and original content creation, as well as adding information such as opening times, location and special offers. Clients will have access to Alloy Marketing's graphic design teams who will create original, on-brand artwork for their social media channels and website.

One of the company's key offerings, SEO services, are also covered by the restaurant marketing packages. In order to ensure restaurants are easily found by local searchers, a full audit is carried out to discover inconsistencies in maps listings across the major search engines. This is cross checked with information on the client's website and on leading business directories to ensure accuracy and optimum visibility. Longer term retainers are offered to restaurant clients who need ongoing maintenance or who are looking to increase their rankings performance.

https://www.alloymarketing.co.uk/services/cafe-restaurant/

Contact
Alexander Hedges
***@alloymarketing.co.uk
End
