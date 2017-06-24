News By Tag
Al Alper of Absolute Logic Hails New Digital Identity Guidelines
The Digital Identity Guidelines document suite – which replaces Electronic Authentication Guidelines – is comprised of Digital and Identity Guidelines, Enrollment and Identity Proofing, Authentication and Lifecycle Management, and Federation and Assertions. (For more information, please visit https://pages.nist.gov/
The new guidelines represent a cross-industry effort, and replace LOA (levels of assurance) with IAL (Identity Assurance Level), AAL (Authenticator Assurance Level) and FAL (Federation Assurance Level) – collectively called xALs. The new guidelines are more comprehensive, from initial risk assessment to deployment of federated identity solutions, and are especially helpful for organizations that use digital identity services.
"The recent release of NIST's xALs is an excellent framework for enhancing the security of people and their online transactions,"
In this same vein, Absolute Logic recently launched its CyberGuard 360 suite, which employs anti-ransomware technology that not only blocks ransomware but can also restore deleted or encrypted files. These solutions were originally developed in part to meet the stringent compliance requirements for businesses and organizations impacted by the recent New York State Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500). This new legislation impacts any organization overseen by New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), and is intended to anticipate, address, and thwart cybercriminals. The first round of requirements must be met by August 28, 2017.
Although the NIST falls under the oversight of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT), which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, also "encourages information security practitioners in industry, government, and academic organizations"
About Absolute Logic
Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style security and IT services, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. The firm's original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company's clientele but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored several articles and books; his recent one being "Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals."
