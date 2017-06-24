 
News By Tag
* Scavenger Hunt
* Independence
* Goodwill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Celebrate Indepedence -- Goodwill Style!

Scavenger Hunt will draw participants into southwest Florida thrift stores in search of items posted to Facebook.
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Goodwill industries of southwest florida, whose mission is to serve individuals with disabilities or disadvantages by offering programs to make them more independent, is hosting a scavenger hunt July 3-7 at its 29 retail stores.

The independence scavenger hunt promises to be interactive and fun for all ages. Once they find the requested item, registered participants will use their cell phone cameras  to snap a photo in the store and post it to Goodwill's facebook page: goodwillswfl.

Hunters are asked to tag themselves in the photos and each photo counts as an entry to win prizes. Players are asked to preregister for the independence scavenger hunt and read the rules on the company website: www.goodwillswfl.org.

Prizes include an ipad mini, $50 and $25 in goodwill gift certificates. No purchase is necessary.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity adult day training, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise small business training, High School High Tech career exploration, disability-accessible housing, and more.

For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Source:Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida
Email:***@goodwillswfl.org Email Verified
Tags:Scavenger Hunt, Independence, Goodwill
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share