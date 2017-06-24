News By Tag
Celebrate Indepedence -- Goodwill Style!
Scavenger Hunt will draw participants into southwest Florida thrift stores in search of items posted to Facebook.
The independence scavenger hunt promises to be interactive and fun for all ages. Once they find the requested item, registered participants will use their cell phone cameras to snap a photo in the store and post it to Goodwill's facebook page: goodwillswfl.
Hunters are asked to tag themselves in the photos and each photo counts as an entry to win prizes. Players are asked to preregister for the independence scavenger hunt and read the rules on the company website: www.goodwillswfl.org.
Prizes include an ipad mini, $50 and $25 in goodwill gift certificates. No purchase is necessary.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity adult day training, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise small business training, High School High Tech career exploration, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
Susan Hegarty
