News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cyberhub Summit Announces Initial List Of Speakers Includes Georgia Governor Nathan Deal
Atlanta hosts numerous cybersecurity experts such as Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee for the State of Israel
"I believe that protecting our citizens against cybercrime is of the utmost importance,"
The two-day conference is expected to draw CEOs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as other high-ranking officials, who focus on securing personal data.
"We are honored that so many leaders of government and industry have chosen to share their experiences and expertise at the CyberHub Summit," said James Azar, BHNV Capital Co-Founder & CEO. "The conference will offer a unique opportunity for the industry to create dramatic and sustainable improvements through a shared and coordinated effort."
In addition to Governor Deal, some of the speakers secured include:
· Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee of the State of Israel – Speaking on "Government's Role in Cybersecurity and its Threat to the Homeland."
· Retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. Gregory Touhill– Under President Obama, The White House named Touhill as the first ever federal chief information security officer, a role that focused on bolstering the U.S. government's digital defenses.
· Joseph Steinberg, CyberSecurity Thought Leader and Author – Moderating two panel discussions:
o Cybercrime: Why It Almost Always Pays / How Can It Be Stopped
o Smartguns: The technology, the law, and the controversy
· Jeff Snyder – SVP of CyberSecurity at Raytheon, a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, Cyber and homeland security and other government markets throughout the world. He also sits on numerous boards and counsels on the topic.
· Aleks Nowak, CIO at Blockex – Founding member of the UKDCA, he has been involved in the crypto-currency space since 2011, having worked on numerous alternative currency and blockchain projects ranging from payment solutions through mining to the exchange space.
· Shai Braitner, Founder and CEO at Business and Cyber Intelligence – Spearheads intelligent solutions for litigation and arbitration clients at pre-complaint filing, discovery and trial, settlement negotiations, and the appeals process. He locates evidence and uncovers data.
· Shira Rubinoff, President at SecureMySocial – She helps businesses address the risks of social media by providing their employees' real-time warnings if they post problematic material to ensure immediate removal.
· Kai Kloepfer, 20-year-old undergraduate at MIT and founder of Biofire Technologies – His startup is developing and selling smarter firearms. Named by Forbes in its 30 Under 30.
"The CyberHub Summit will provide innovative, proven strategies from around the globe to prepare industry talent with the skills and knowledge needed to protect their businesses in the 21st-century workplace," said Karin Zalcberg, CyberHub CEO.
BHNV Capital works with new, existing and struggling businesses globally. As hands-on investors, the firm seeks to invest in the business and utilize all available tools to help corporations and founders achieve success. They typically supply businesses with capital ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.
Please visit www.cyberhubsummit.com for more information regarding the conference and updated event programming.
Contact
Rob Kremer
***@co-p.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse