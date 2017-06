Cyberhub Summit Announces Initial List Of Speakers Includes Georgia Governor Nathan Deal

Atlanta hosts numerous cybersecurity experts such as Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee for the State of Israel

--Several high-profile speakers are slated to present at the inaugural CyberHub Summit on Nov. 8 - 9, 2017, in Atlanta. Hosted by BHNV Capital, a worldwide investment and management firm, the event kicks-off with a welcome from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. The Summit, occurring at a time when there are ever-present cyber threats to personal, corporate and government data, provides an opportunity to learn from thought leaders visiting from across the globe."I believe that protecting our citizens against cybercrime is of the utmost importance,"said Governor Deal. "In January, I announced $50 million in funding to establish the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center in Augusta. It's through conferences such as CyberHub Summit that thought leaders join together to help solve this crisis. I am honored that Georgia was selected to host the first of many global CyberHub conferences."The two-day conference is expected to draw CEOs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as other high-ranking officials, who focus on securing personal data."We are honored that so many leaders of government and industry have chosen to share their experiences and expertise at the CyberHub Summit," said James Azar, BHNV Capital Co-Founder & CEO. "The conference will offer a unique opportunity for the industry to create dramatic and sustainable improvements through a shared and coordinated effort."In addition to Governor Deal, some of the speakers secured include:, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee of the State of Israel – Speaking on "Government's Role in Cybersecurity and its Threat to the Homeland."Under President Obama, The White House named Touhill as the first ever federal chief information security officer, a role that focused on bolstering the U.S. government's digital defenses., CyberSecurity Thought Leader and Author – Moderating two panel discussions:o Cybercrime: Why It Almost Always Pays / How Can It Be Stoppedo Smartguns: The technology, the law, and the controversy– SVP of CyberSecurity at Raytheon, a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, Cyber and homeland security and other government markets throughout the world. He also sits on numerous boards and counsels on the topic., CIO at Blockex – Founding member of the UKDCA, he has been involved in the crypto-currency space since 2011, having worked on numerous alternative currency and blockchain projects ranging from payment solutions through mining to the exchange space., Founder and CEO at Business and Cyber Intelligence – Spearheads intelligent solutions for litigation and arbitration clients at pre-complaint filing, discovery and trial, settlement negotiations, and the appeals process. He locates evidence and uncovers data.President at SecureMySocial – She helps businesses address the risks of social media by providing their employees' real-time warnings if they post problematic material to ensure immediate removal., 20-year-old undergraduate at MIT and founder of Biofire Technologies – His startup is developing and selling smarter firearms. Named by Forbes in its 30 Under 30."The CyberHub Summit will provide innovative, proven strategies from around the globe to prepare industry talent with the skills and knowledge needed to protect their businesses in the 21st-century workplace," said Karin Zalcberg, CyberHub CEO.BHNV Capital works with new, existing and struggling businesses globally. As hands-on investors, the firm seeks to invest in the business and utilize all available tools to help corporations and founders achieve success. They typically supply businesses with capital ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.Please visit www.cyberhubsummit.com for more information regarding the conference and updated event programming.