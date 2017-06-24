News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Established San Jose CA Quick Plumbing Services Transfers Ownership; Launches New Website
Quick Plumbing Services is one of the few premier Bay Area plumbing companies with a certified Master Plumber on staff. The Company strives to keep rates affordable while delivering exemplary service for preventive maintenance, sewer services, faucet repair and installation, drain cleaning, pipe cleaning, water heater installation (http://www.quickplumbingservices.com/
The new Quick Plumbing Services website has an examination request form that makes it easy for online visitors to make an appointment directly from their mobile phones, tablets or computers. The website pages are easy to navigate and the services offered by the Company are comprehensive offering both residential and commercial options.
The online hub at QuickPlumbingServices.com also includes an informative blog to help customers better understand various plumbing issues and the best avenues of recourse, repair and/or installation.
Learn more by visiting QuickPlumbingServices.com
Media Contact: Elena (408) 732-1220
Email: qpsbayatea@gmail.com
Quick Plumbing Services
1044 Martin Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Contact
Quick Plumbing Services
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse