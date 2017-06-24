 
Industry News





Established San Jose CA Quick Plumbing Services Transfers Ownership; Launches New Website

 
 
License #2019-CSLB-505526-C-36
License #2019-CSLB-505526-C-36
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Quick Plumbing Services (http://www.quickplumbingservices.com/) in San Jose, has been the go-to 24 hour emergency plumbing service for residents of San Jose, Santa Clara, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Campbell, and Milpitas for over 20 years.  The Company is under new management and has a fresh new website that brings current details of affordable plumbing services to the Silicon Valley and Bay Area. Quick Plumbing Services was Quick Plumbing Inc.  Now with new ownership and website, the Company is offering a 15% discount off any service with mention of the new website.

Quick Plumbing Services is one of the few premier Bay Area plumbing companies with a certified Master Plumber on staff. The Company strives to keep rates affordable while delivering exemplary service for preventive maintenance, sewer services, faucet repair and installation, drain cleaning, pipe cleaning, water heater installation (http://www.quickplumbingservices.com/water-heaters) and repair, tankless water heaters, water line replacement, garbage disposal installation and repair, toilets, copper re piping, gas line maintenance, water filtration systems, excavation, leaky pipe detection, floor drains and more including video pipe inspections.

The new Quick Plumbing Services website has an examination request form that makes it easy for online visitors to make an appointment directly from their mobile phones, tablets or computers. The website pages are easy to navigate and the services offered by the Company are comprehensive offering both residential and commercial options.

The online hub at QuickPlumbingServices.com also includes an informative blog to help customers better understand various plumbing issues and the best avenues of recourse, repair and/or installation.

Learn more by visiting QuickPlumbingServices.com

Media Contact: Elena  (408) 732-1220
Email: qpsbayatea@gmail.com

Quick Plumbing Services
1044 Martin Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Quick Plumbing Services
***@gmail.com
